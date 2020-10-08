Conor McGregor flags date for Dustin Poirier fight

Conor McGregor has flagged a date to return to the Octagon for a much-anticipated UFC bout, but there’s a catch.

The Irishman replied to Dustin Poirier after the American tweeted “what’s up” to McGregor. He said he had accepted the fight however stressed that the bout “must happen in 2020”.

“Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020,” McGregor said.

“I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th.

“I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

McGregor defeated Poirier by a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014, and the former “champ-champ” is coming off a January TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

The UFC offered McGregor to take on Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, which would be a pay-per-view spectacle. However McGregor wants the fight earlier, in November or December.

According to reports, the UFC are yet to reply to McGregor’s request.

ESPN MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported that Poirier has “no issue” with the November 21 and December 12 dates.