Comply’s New Memory Foam Ear Tips for AirPods Pro Feature Snap-On Design, Improved Foam-Core Adhesion

Minnesota-based company Hearing Components today announced the release of its second-generation Comply memory foam ear tips for AirPods Pro, promising “all-day comfort” and a “secure in-ear fit” during any activity.



Unlike the original, the Comply 2.0 ear tips are able to snap onto the AirPods Pro just like Apple’s standard silicone tips, and they are also said to be engineered with improved foam-core adhesion. The memory foam creates a tight seal in the ear that blocks out more ambient noise for improved Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro.

tested the original Comply ear tips for AirPods Pro in May and found them to be more comfortable than Apple’s silicone tips for long periods of use. There was also a slight improvement in Active Noise Cancellation as promised.

The ear tips fit into the AirPods Pro case, with no impact on charging, but the black foam does not match with the white case.

The new Comply 2.0 ear tips are available now in a three-pack for $24.99, with small, medium, large, and assorted sizes to choose from. A sizing guide is available on the website based on Apple’s silicone tips.