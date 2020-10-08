Comcast says symmetrical gigabit upload and download speeds can be achieved through cable internet, detailing a trial using a hybrid fiber-cable network (Jon Brodkin/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica:

Comcast says symmetrical gigabit upload and download speeds can be achieved through cable internet, detailing a trial using a hybrid fiber-cable network  —  Comcast begins trial of symmetrical 1.25Gbps,mdash;no word on commercial availability.  —  Comcast’s cable Internet still has a heavy emphasis …

