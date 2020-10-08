Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica:
Comcast says symmetrical gigabit upload and download speeds can be achieved through cable internet, detailing a trial using a hybrid fiber-cable network — Comcast begins trial of symmetrical 1.25Gbps,mdash;no word on commercial availability. — Comcast’s cable Internet still has a heavy emphasis …
Comcast says symmetrical gigabit upload and download speeds can be achieved through cable internet, detailing a trial using a hybrid fiber-cable network (Jon Brodkin/Up News Info Technica)
Jon Brodkin / Up News Info Technica: