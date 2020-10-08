CoinLinked seeks to raise $5m in regulated Security Token offering By Cointelegraph

CoinLinked seeks to raise $5m in regulated Security Token offering
Blockchain-based social network and commerce platform CoinLinked plans to raise $5 million in a regulated security token offering (STO). The California tech company will allow accredited U.S. investors (Reg D) and qualified non-U.S. investors (Reg S) to participate in the Series A funding round.
Launched in May this year by Wall St. veteran and CoinLinked CEO Jenny Q. Ta, the platform seeks to promote crypto as a means of payment globally. It enables anyone to buy anything available on the Internet with cryptocurrencies, including (BTC), Ether (ETH), and the stablecoin USDC.
