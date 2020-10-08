CFP Foundation and SEC team up to recognize teachers

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The College Football Playoff Foundation is once again partnering with the Southeastern Conference to recognize teachers through the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers platform this season.

The SEC worked with its 14 institutions to identify student-athletes from six different sports who have had a teacher that greatly impacted his or her life. Each of the educators will be honored through a testimonial by the respective student-athlete which will air on SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, during the college football regular season. The student-athlete video tributes will also be featured weekly on social media and SECNetwork.com.

In addition, the elementary, middle and high schools being recognized as part of the program will receive a $3,500 grant from the CFP Foundation and the SEC to use towards the purchase of classroom supplies and materials through Donorschoose.org.

The 2020-21 participants are listed below.

University Student-Athlete Sport Teacher School Alabama Jasmine Walker W. Basketball Ms. Lola Boldon Jefferson Davis High School/Williamson High School Arkansas Grant Morgan Football Mrs. Joann King Greenwood High School Auburn KJ Britt Football Mrs. Tamika Smith Lindsey Oxford Elementary Florida Shawn Davis Football Ms. Sara Moncada Miami Southridge High School Georgia Danielle Della Torre Swimming Mr. Chris Janssen Oconee Middle School Kentucky Blair Green W. Basketball Mr. Greg Longworth Harlan County High School LSU Domonique Davis W. Basketball Ms. Amy Gallien DeRidder High School Mississippi Austin Crowley M. Basketball Ms. Paula Crawford West Point High School Mississippi State Reese Dunne Track & Field Mr. Vijay Pacharne Starkville High School Missouri Hayley Frank W. Basketball Mrs. Valerie Poynor Strafford High School South Carolina Jack Parrot M. Golf Mrs. Bailey Melvin AC Flora High School Tennessee Alontae Taylor Football Mrs. Kristi Stewart Coffee County Central High School Texas A,amp;M Ciera Johnson W. Basketball Mrs. Latrece Blair Duncanville High School Vanderbilt Devin Boddie Football Mrs. Amanda Billups-Smith Whitehaven High School

“The Southeastern Conference is proud of its continued association with the College Football Playoff Foundation and the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on the lives of our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Through the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative the SEC is able to honor teachers in a significant way and support the important work conducted in classrooms across our footprint.”

“Our partnership with the SEC has been simply outstanding in our efforts to support teachers and celebrate their important roles with their students,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “The SEC Network helps tell their stories and bring them to life. We are so appreciative of the support the SEC and its 14 member schools give on behalf of teachers.”