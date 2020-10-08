Casey Goode’s Baby Boy Released From Hospital as Most of His Covid Symptoms Are Gone

Instagram

The newborn baby boy is going to continue quarantining with his singer mother at their home after he was discharged from hospital following coronavirus battle.

Singer Casey Goode‘s newborn son Max has been discharged from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last weekend (03-04Oct20).

The former “American Idol” contestant, who performs under the name Quigley and competed in the TV talent contest in 2009, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on her baby boy’s condition.

“I’m happy to report that we’re getting discharged,” Goode said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “It is Wednesday. Max is napping and we’re going to finish up our quarantine at home.”

Adding that Max has been “such a trooper,” Casey explained that “most of his symptoms are gone now.”

“His fever hasn’t come back since Saturday, his oxygen levels are good, and he is eating and pooping and sleeping. All Goode things,” she captioned the video. “His only symptoms now are just a little nasal congestion and horse (sic) voice.”

Casey wore a mask while looking after Max in the baby unit of the hospital, but is still unsure whether or not she has the virus. She was being tested for it once again before leaving the facility but added that she’s “still not showing any symptoms” herself.

“Which for me is really a miracle because I can’t imagine how hard the last five days would have been if I had been sick at the same time of caring for a sick baby,” she said.

As her baby was taken to emergency room, she explained back then, “He was running a fever in the middle of the night.” She added, “We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week.”