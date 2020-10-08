Cardi B Briefly Deacts Twitter Account Amid Online War With Her Own Fans and Barbz

WENN/Avalon

It all starts after a fan of the ‘WAP’ hitmaker lets her know that s/he is not a fan of her latest look, prompting her to angrily reply, ‘None of your f***ing business!’

–

Cardi B does not hesitate to attack her own fanbase if they do something that irks her. It can be proven by how she hit back at a fan for criticizing one of her latest looks that soon turned into a full-blown online war with her entire fanbase and the Barbz, Nicki Minaj‘s fan club.

It all started after a Twitter fan uploaded a photo of Cardi in a pink suit and a neat updo to let the rapper know that s/he was not a fan of the look. “Okay baby what was this look for?” so the fan asked, to which the “WAP” hitmaker angrily replied, “None of your f***ing business! Stop doing that s**t! Let me f**ing work! Why would I let you know what I’m doing so people that don’t f**k with me will know what I’m doing? …Please how that makes sense? Huh?”

Her response shocked a lot of her fans and many of Nicki Minaj fans, who told her not to be rude to the online user. Cardi, however, did not have it and responded with a whole Twitter video which has since been removed from the platform. “If I come at my fanbase bc they are being disrespectful with the people that I work with…to my makeup artist…to my personal life…to my hairstylist….to my publicist, I could f**king do that. I don’t like that s**t,” she said.

Urging them to “stop disrespecting people around me,” the Grammy winner added, “If I wanna come and f**king tell something to my fans, I’ll do it. A lot of artists wanna do the same thing. The only difference is they f**king scared to put they fans in they place. I don’t care.”

Directing her next lines to the Barbz, she said, “THIS IS CARDI-BARDIGANG BUSINESS. NOT Y’ALL BUSINESS. Worry about what ya favorite artist is doing. I don’t f**king intervene into that, neither do my fans. So why do you give a f**k about how I’m talking to my fans….UNLESS YOU’RE A FAN?? THE F**K?”

Despite that, people still came at her and Cardi has had enough. “1 bad apple really f**ks with all …Deff not f**kin with twitter fans ….Only IG…..well only a couple on here …Thee rest,” she said on the micro-blogging site, before deactivating her account.

It didn’t last long though, because she has now returned to the blue bird site to hit back at her critics. “What’s tiring is ya keep saying that same shot when I just went on a blown argument with my fan base over my makeup artist who is a trans .STFFFUUU WIT THAT BULLS**T THATS WHATS TIRING,” she said.

She added in a separate tweet, teasing, “Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here.”