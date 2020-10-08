Canadian farmers are paying back deferred loans in sign of agriculture sector’s resilience

Article content continued

“When you lose that, it creates some stress for farmers, for sure,” said Chris van den Heuvel, second vice-president at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Government support programs and payment deferrals may not have eased that stress entirely either. Debts still have to be paid back, van den Heuvel noted, as well as the interest accrued on loans, which could lead to cash-flow issues for farmers.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) in May found that just 29 per cent of farmers it surveyed said $252 million in emergency federal funding for the agri-food sector would be helpful for their business. Furthermore, 48 per cent of farmers were worried about debt.

The interest-free loans provided via the government’s Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) may be appreciated by farmers, but adjusting business risk management programs might be appreciated even more.

“Long term, we need to fix some of these fundamental programs that weren’t designed … to respond to a pandemic,” said Marilyn Braun-Pollon, CFIB’s vice-president of Western Canada and agri-business.

Yet, overall, the agricultural sector has had a better pandemic than some others. According to the CFIB’s small business recovery dashboard, 88 per cent of agricultural businesses are fully open and 55 per cent are making normal sales, compared to around 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, for the economy as a whole.

“Through support of the public and government, we feel that agriculture is well-positioned to lead the economic recovery in the future,” van den Heuvel said.