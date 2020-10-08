Bungled Bitcoin ATM theft in ‘meatspace’ won’t ruin Thanksgiving By Cointelegraph

Bungled Bitcoin ATM theft in ‘meatspace’ won’t ruin Thanksgiving
A delicatessen in the Canadian town of Kelowna, British Colombia has been severely damaged after two bumbling crooks attempted to steal a ATM installed in a store adjacent to it.
At roughly 3am on October 7, the two suspects unsuccessfully attempted to steal the Bitcoin ATM located on the back wall of the neighbouring store. While attempting to flee empty-handed they backed their white GMC Sierra pick-up truck into L,amp;D Meats and Deli and smashed its front wall.
