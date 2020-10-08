Brooklyn Beckham Wants Dad David to MC His Double Wedding in Summer

Instagram

The fiance of Nicola Peltz has reportedly planned to have his mother Victoria Beckham to design his bride’s dresses, and to have his siblings involved as bridesmaid and best men.

Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding plans have been leaked to the U.K. tabloids with sources claiming he and fiancee Nicola Peltz are planning two ceremonies next year.

The couple will exchange vows in the U.K. and Nicola’s native America, and the photographer’s parents, David Beckham and Victoria Adams, and his three siblings will be a big part of both events.

The insider tells The Sun the groom-to-be’s dad will be the master of the ceremonies and mum Victoria will design her future daughter-in-law’s wedding dresses, while Brooklyn’s little sister will be the chief bridesmaid and his brothers, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham, will serve as best men.

“Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close,” the source tells the tabloid. “They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig (as best man), there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men. Coming from such a high-profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family.”

Both weddings are expected to take place next summer (21), and former Spice Girls star Victoria was thrilled when the bride-to-be asked her to create her wedding wardrobe.

“Victoria was absolutely delighted – and, of course, unbelievably honoured,” the insider continues. “Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs. There will be nothing flouncy – Victoria even has a very cool tuxe option.”

“It’s too early for all the micro details, like cake and catering… but both families are adamant the wedding will be one to remember. One ceremony will be in Florida, where Nicola’s family have their main residence. The other is likely to be in the Cotswolds, where Nicola and Brooklyn spent time together this summer.”