Boxing news, Tim Tszyu to fight Bowyn Morgan

Tim Tszyu’s next opponent has been revealed just weeks after he demolished Jeff Horn, with the Aussie locked in to fight New Zealand’s Bowyn Morgan.

Fresh off handing Horn a comprehensive TKO clobbering, Tszyu looked poised for a WBO title shot.

While those plans have been put on ice for the time being, the 25-year-old will be kept busy by a tans-Tasman bout.

Main Event’s Ben Damon officially confirmed the matchup to Fox Sports, with promoters No Limit Boxing set to announced a time and date “soon”.

Tim Tszyu celebrates after winning the WBO Global & IBF Australasian Super Welterweight title bout. (Getty)

Morgan, 31, has been a mainstay of the sport in Oceania and holds a respectable 21-1 record over the course of his career. While, he hasn’t taken any names of note, the Kiwi hasn’t lost since 2016 and has knocked out his past three opponents.

Damon revealed that no Australians reputedly came forward for the fight, with Dennis Hogan pre-committed to a US event, Daniel Lewis dealing with issues away from the ring, and Michael Zerafa intent on fighting Anthony Mundine.

Tszyu is presently ranked in all four of boxing’s sanctioning bodies’ top 10s, including a No. 2 spot with the WBO.