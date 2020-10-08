Body found in search for missing Brisbane Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew

Federal Circuit Court of Australia Chief Judge William Alstergren has released a statement that confirmed Judge Andrew’s death and paid tribute to him.
“The esteem in which he was held was evident by the large number of judges, barristers, solicitors, associates and other Court staff who took an active part in the search for him.
“His tragic passing is a timely reminder of the extraordinary pressure on all who practice in the often highly emotive family law jurisdiction.
“This pressure can be exacerbated by appointment.
“Whilst His Honour’s transition to the Bench saw some initial, unforeseen challenges, Guy — with the support and encouragement so freely offered by his colleagues — was navigating his way through these challenges with all the determination that marked all that he did and especially marked what he did in the service of others.
“His Honour is survived by his wife Nicole and daughters Bridget and Morgan. Judge Guy Andrew will be dearly missed.”
The search for Judge Andrew had been underway since Sunday, when the 55-year-old disappeared after he drove to Mt Coot-tha in Brisbane’s west without his phone, wallet or shoes.
Judge Andrew was recently relocated from Townsville to Brisbane.
If the information in this article has raised concerns for you, there is help available. Contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.