Bloom Credit, which offers an API for businesses to integrate with all three major US credit bureaus, raises $13M Series A (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Bloom Credit, which offers an API for businesses to integrate with all three major US credit bureaus, raises $13M Series A — Bloom Credit is helping fintech and other businesses that want to provide credit products, such as lending, personal finance or credit monitoring, work with the country’s three credit bureaus.
