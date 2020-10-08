Blake Jenner Vows to Take ‘Full Responsibility’ for Abusing Ex-Wife Melissa Benoist

WENN/Sheri Determan/Brian To

The ‘Glee’ alum confirms he abused the ‘Supergirl’ star during their marriage, saying that the passion between them also led to ‘moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility.’

Blake Jenner has broken his silence on the domestic violence accusations made by Melissa Benoist. Eleven months after the “Supergirl” star went public with the allegations, the actor playing Ryder Lynn on “Glee” confirmed that he did abuse her during their marriage and vowed to take “full responsibility” for his action.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, October 8, the 28-year-old addressed in details the allegations made by his ex-wife. “I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner – emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” he offered in a lengthy, six-part note.

Kicking off his statement, Blake wrote, “Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019.” Admitting that he chose to keep silent over “shame and fear,” he went on to note he realized “this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself.”

The “What/If” star then talked about his marriage to Melissa. “The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility,” he described their relationship. “It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences.”

Recounting the incident wherein he threw his phone at his ex, Blake dished, “I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. She sat there crying and I can only imagine the pain, fear, and shame she must have felt in that moment. If I could do anything to take it back, I would.”

“The Edge of Seventeen” actor then claimed “there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends.” He noted that it resulted in them “seeing a therapist” together, and while they made numerous attempts to work their issues out, they remained “stuck in this toxic cycle that [their] relationship became.”

In his statement, Blake additionally pointed out that he was also “verbally and emotionally” abused by Melissa due to her jealousy. “I was made to feel guilty for working as I received calls from my former partner while I was away, threatening self-harm out of depression and a deep-seated fear of abandonment,” he confessed.

Blake also alleged that his ex-wife “scratched,” “slapped” and “punched” him in the face which forced him to “conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries.” He further mentioned, “I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time.”

Having shared his side of the story, Blake concluded his message with an apology to the “Whiplash” actress. “There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship,” he said. “I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love.”

Melissa came forward as a survivor of domestic violence back in November 2019. “He didn’t want me ever kissing or even having flirtatious scene with men, which was very hard for me to avoid, so I began turning down auditions, job offers, test deals and friendships, because I didn’t want to hurt him,” she shared in an emotional Instagram video.