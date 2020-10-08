Blake Jenner Addresses Melissa Benoist’s Domestic Violence Claims

He concluded, “After nearly four years since we parted ways, I can unequivocally say that I know who I am and know that I have grown and learned from the mistakes I have made throughout a long period of self-examination and work, but very much understand that I can always learn and continually grow; and I know that is not a lone journey.”

E! News reached out to Melissa’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

The CW star previously recalled her experience with domestic abuse in Nov. 2019, but did not name her abuser. Instead, she described her former partner as being younger than her and quite mature.

Like Blake, she alleged that she was manipulated and isolated from friends during the course of her relationship. However, she claimed things turned violent.

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she recalled. “I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property—replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself.”