Blackhawks let Corey Crawford hit free agency

For the first time since the 2005-06 NHL season, the Chicago Blackhawks won’t have goaltender Corey Crawford.

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman told reporters on Thursday that the two-time Stanley Cup champion, who turns 36 years old in December, will enter free agency on Friday morning.

“I had a conversation with Corey earlier today and it was a bit of an emotional talk,” Bowman said. “Corey and I go back a long time. He’s up there with the legends for the Blackhawks: Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Corey Crawford. Corey stands tall as a two-time Cup champion.”

“The message to Corey and to everyone else today is that we’ve decided we have some young goaltenders here in Chicago we believe in,” Bowman explained. The Blackhawks currently have 25-year-old Kevin Lankinen and 26-year-old Collin Delia.

“Much like Corey needed that opportunity when he came up after the 2010 season … we have a couple young goalies in (Kevin) Lankinen and (Collin) Delia who we haven’t given a real opportunity to. With where we’re headed, the NHL is relying more and more on young players. We’re going to embrace that going forward.”

Chicago is also expected to re-sign restricted free agent netminder Malcolm Subban.