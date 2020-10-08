Bill Cosby Fired Lisa Bonet From Show For Being Pregnant, Lenny Kravitz Says

WENN/HRC/Adriana M. Barraza

Writing in his new memoir, the rocker says that ‘The Cosby Show’ producer Debbie Allen called a meeting with both Lisa and Bill, who allegedly wasn’t really happy with Lisa’s baby news.

–

Lenny Kravitz dropped a bombshell in his new memoir titled “Let Love Rule”. The singer-songwriter claimed that his ex-wife Lisa Bonet received an ugly treatment from comedian and actor Bill Cosby just because she’s pregnant back in 1988.

In the book, the rocker recalled the drama between the actress and Bill after it was revealed that she’s expecting a baby. It was when she starred on “The Cosby Show” spin-off “A Different World” where she played a character named Denise Huxtable, a college student.

According to Lenny, the show’s producer Debbie Allen called a meeting with both Lisa and Bill. Bill apparently wasn’t really happy with Lisa’s baby news as he asked Lisa, “You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?”

“Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not,” Bill allegedly announced at the time before kicking her out from the show after the first season. She was only allowed to return to “The Cosby Show” after she gave birth to daughter Zoe Kravitz.

He went on saying, “From then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable.” Lisa eventually left “The Cosby Show” for good in 1991.

In the book, Lenny reflected on his past romance with Lisa. After seeing her on the cover of a magazine, he eventually met up with her at a New Edition concert where he told her, “I like your hair.” Of the pickup line, Lenny shared, “It was a lame line, a stupid line, one of the worst lines in the history of bad lines.”

“In a moment, everything changed,” he recalled. “We started kissing … That night I moved into Lisa’s bedroom. Destiny had led us here. With every passing hour, our love blossomed. Premonition turned to prophecy. Prophecy turned to ecstasy.”

He wrote that they conceived Zoe on a beach in the Bahamas. “We didn’t need a thing. We didn’t need clothes. We bathed in the ocean. We made love,” so he said.