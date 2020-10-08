Bill Cosby Fired Lisa Bonet From ‘A Different World’ Because She Was Pregnant

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bill Cosby allegedly fired Lisa Bonet off the 1990s “Cosby Show” spinoff, A Different World — after she told him she was pregnant.

The allegations were made by Lisa’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz who spilled the beans in his newly released memoir, Let Love Rule. 

According to Kravitz, Cosby knew what was going on when Lisa and the show’s producer Debbie Allen called a meeting.

“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR