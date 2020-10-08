Biden campaign says October 22 debate should be the last By

© . FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON () – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday rejected a proposal from President Donald Trump’s team for a debate on Oct. 29, saying the one already scheduled for a week earlier should be the last ahead of the November election.
Trump earlier on Thursday said he would not participate in a planned Oct. 15 debate after it was changed from an in-person event to a virtual one. His campaign later proposed to the nonpartisan commission that hosts debates that the Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 debates each be pushed back by one week.
