Best Thermostats That Support Alexa 2020

Best Thermostats That Support Alexa

Android Central

2020

There are several reasons why you might want to automate your home heating and air conditioning systems with the best thermostat for Alexa. Whether for convenience, energy efficiency, or that “cool” factor, connected smart thermostats are an excellent investment. If you are in the Amazon ecosystem, there are a growing number of great options. The ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control is our top choice because it has Alexa built-in, includes a room sensor, and is easy to use.

Best Overall Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat: ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Believe it or not, it’s only been a couple of years since ecobee launched the ecobee4 with Alexa built-in. Before that, we had to talk to Alexa from another device, like cave people! But in all seriousness, the concept was a hit. And now, ecobee has followed up on the success of the ecobee4 with its newer SmartThermostat with Voice Control. So what’s new or better, you may ask? It’s got a more modern, cleaner design with a more vivid touch display. It has a quad-core processor (yeah, in a thermostat!) and far-field voice recognition, so you don’t have to shout to lower the AC. And with that built-in Alexa goodness, you can ask the ecobee SmartThermostat for weather or news updates, or even play your music with Spotify connect. Are we living in the Jetsons’ age or what?! Pros: Faster processor

Far-field voice recognition

Alexa built-in

Room sensor included Cons: Pricey

Complicated interface

Next Best Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat: ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

The ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat may be a few years old at this point, but it’s still a great value. While it doesn’t have all of the fancy features like the Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, you can easily use your existing Alexa devices to monitor and manage this smart thermostat. The ecobee3 doesn’t include any smart sensors in its base configuration. Still, there are bundles available with them, and it works with any of the individual ecobee sensors you may have or purchase. Of course, you can also just march right up to it and tap away on its touchscreen to change the settings whenever you’re up for it. Pros: Works with any ecobee sensors

Touchscreen

Pairs easily and quickly with your existing Alexa devices

Wires directly into your home

Great value Cons: Getting long in the tooth

Even on sale, there are cheaper alternatives

No smart sensors included

Best Alternative Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat: Honeywell RTH9585WF1004

ecobee and Nest may get all of the headlines, but they’re not the only game in town when it comes to smart thermostats. Honeywell has been building great thermostats for decades, so it stands to reason that it would have several strong entries when it comes to smart devices. The RTH9585WF1004 (wow, that’s a mouthful!) is an excellent alternative to ecobee and Nest and works with most of the major voice assistant platforms, including Alexa. The design of the RTH9585WF1004 is more reminiscent of a traditional thermostat panel, albeit with a modern flair. It has a monochromatic touchscreen display, and you can change the background color to suit your tastes. At 4.5 inches, you get more display area than other similar devices. This allows you to see more data at once, such as a five-day forecast and humidity levels for indoors and outdoors. It will send you intelligent alerts on screen and in-app to let you know when your system needs service. It also learns your heating and cooling preferences with its Smart Response Technology to optimize temperature controls at the right time. Pros: Affordable

Huge display

Intelligent alerts

Works with most voice assistants Cons: There are cheaper options by Honeywell

Doesn’t directly support geofencing

Best Nest That Supports Alexa: Nest Thermostat E

Even though the Nest brand is owned and controlled by Google, their smart thermostats can still work with Alexa and the Echo. The Nest Thermostat E is one of the most affordable Google Nest products and is arguably the easiest to use. Nest thermostats work with additional sensors like ecobee’s, but none are included with the device. While Nest’s separate sensors don’t work as well as ecobee’s, that’s not really a concern if you are using them in a smaller home or apartment. Smart voice control is also not included in the device, so you’ll need an Echo speaker to control the thermostat remotely. This device doesn’t include all of the bells and whistles of more expensive Nest thermostats, but it does a great job of controlling the temperature of your home. What else do you really need? The Google Nest Alexa Skill is still available in the Alexa Skills store, but you can also try one of the many IFTTT applet recipes to connect your devices. Just look for the Alexa logo in the bottom right of each card or the Alexa wording. Pros: Affordable

Simple, pleasing aesthetic

The dial is easy to use Cons: Sensors not included

Sensors not as good as ecobee’s

Not a seamless Alexa experience

Best Basic Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat: Honeywell T5 Plus Smart Thermostat

The Honeywell T5 Plus doesn’t have the screen real estate or display functionality of its bigger brother on this list, but this newer, more compact model does have a few tricks up its sleeve that the RTH958WF1004 does not. For starters, it includes the ability to do geofencing out of the box. This means you can set programmable routines to control the temperature based on where you are. For example, you can have it set the air to lower once you leave from work or to turn on the heat as soon as you are getting close to your neighborhood. There are several features that this device carries over from the RTH958WF1004. It has smart alerts for maintenance, and it adapts to learn how long it takes to achieve the right temperature so it can automatically adjust its schedule to suit your preferences. It is also compatible with various utility rebate programs. Pros: Allows for geofencing

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Smart alerts Cons: Alexa not built-in

Basic touchscreen

Best Budget Alexa Compatible Smart Thermostat: iDevices Thermostat

If you are just looking to get into smart home controls, or you don’t want to fuss about with fancy touchscreens and features you may not really need, then this is the iDevice for you. The iDevices Thermostat looks like a traditional thermostat box, with familiar button controls and a small window that displays the temperature. Well, even if you like things low-key, it is nice to be able to ask Alexa to lower the temperature by 5 degrees, or turn on the heater in an app on your phone rather than getting up off the couch. For these users, the iDevices Thermostat works great, and it sits at a very comfortable price point as well! Pros: Very affordable

Easy installation

Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant Cons: Basic box

No touchscreen controls

No onscreen info beyond temperature

