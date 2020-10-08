BBTV Files Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

Article content continued

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. BBTV is an enabling platform with a stated mission of advancing the world through the democratization of content. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In June 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers of digital platforms with 596 million globally, who consumed more than 54 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies.1www.bbtv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and related transactions, and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus of the Company dated October 7, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1 Source: ComScore, across the top 12 countries of the world tracked by ComScore, which represent approximately 50% of the world’s internet population.

