Baylor halts football activities due to COVID-19 concerns

On Thursday, the Baylor Bears football program announced that it is temporarily suspending activities because of recent positive COVID-19 test results “and the completion of close contact tracing.” Baylor athletic director Mack B. Rhoades explained:

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”

Baylor had a Sept. 12 game against Louisiana Tech removed from the schedule after the Bulldogs reported a coronavirus outbreak within their team. A Sept. 19 contest between the Bears and Houston Cougars was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns impacting Baylor. An official Baylor statement released on Sept. 18 read:

“This decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds. Both Baylor and Houston have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule, as well as monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.”

Baylor began its season with a 47-14 win over Kansas and then fell to West Virginia the following Saturday. The Bears are idle this weekend ahead of the Oct. 17 showdown with Oklahoma State.

The status of the OK State-Baylor game was unknown as of Thursday evening.