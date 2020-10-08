Baidu released a video search app called Kankan to find short videos and live streams, a move that may start to challenge Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok (Masha Borak/South China Morning Post)

Masha Borak / South China Morning Post:

Baidu released a video search app called Kankan to find short videos and live streams, a move that may start to challenge Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok  —  With Kankan, Baidu is competing for a larger slice of China’s massive online video market, which has more than 880 million viewers …

