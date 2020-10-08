Australia, Tell Us the Places in the World You Love the Most

The Australia Letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australia bureau. Sign up to get it by email.

Some days, I wake up longing for Slovenia.

My obsession is somewhat odd, seeing as I never had any particular ambition to visit Slovenia. When I found myself there, as part of a work project, I knew barely anything about the country and came and went within a span of less than hours.

But, man, did that hours make an impression. I rented a car at the Ljubljana airport and drove over pointy green mountians into the Soča Valley. Tiny ancient villages clung to steep hillsides, old stone and lush grass and tiny purple and yellow flowers covering everything. I had to keep pulling over to gape in wonder at the outrageous countryside.

At my first glimpse of the Soča river, I laughed in delight. Known as “the emerald river,” it is a startling blue/green color, like nothing I’d ever seen before. Slovenia was like the alpine fairyland of my childhood imagination, and I had never even been aware of its existence, outside of knowing the country’s name and approximate location.

I drove back over those mountains the next morning, full of sadness that my there was so short. I’ll go back one day. It is a place I love.