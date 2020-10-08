Assure Reports its Highest Number of Monthly Procedures in 2020 with Strong September Results Company’s 2020 Cash Collection Through September Exceeds Full Year 2019 Total

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announced its highest number of monthly procedures in 2020 during September.

“The Company reported our highest number of monthly procedures so far this year in September, managing more than 900 cases, and extending our resurgence in demand to five months following the sharply negative impact of COVID-19 on elective procedures in March and April,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. ”Although we are continuing to carefully monitor the impact of COVID-19 in all states within our operational footprint, the Company forecasts a record performance over the final three months of the year aided by the seasonal strength we typically experience in the fourth quarter.”

Progress in Billing and Collections

Farlinger continued, “Since bringing revenue cycle management in-house, our revamped collections process has greatly strengthened and improved the Company’s financial position. We took control of this process from the legacy 3rd party vendor that was terminated in the autumn of 2019 because of poor performance. Assure has substantially improved cash collection in 2020 and we expect results to continue accelerating in 2021.”

The Company collected more than US$10.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. This compares to full-year 2019 cash collections of US$8.0 million. These cash receipt figures referenced relate to technologist services and Professional Network Entities (“PNEs”) that the Company owns 100%, but does not include collections from PNEs owned less than 100% by Assure, which are recorded separately.

Farlinger added, “As we look to finish the year strong, we are focused on driving a significant portion of our commercial insurance-related revenue into in-network agreements to accelerate payments and reduce volatility. Approximately 20% of the Company’s commercial insurance volume is currently supported by in-network agreements on a run-rate basis, either through direct agreements with the payors or through indirect agreements with aggregators, and we expect this to increase to approximately 30% by end of year 2020, with a goal of reaching approximately 50% by end of year 2021.”

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

