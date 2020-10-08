Army called in to help search for missing high-profile judge Guy Andrew

Queensland police say the search for missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew will expand further to the west of Brisbane tomorrow. Police revealed this afternoon there had been “a number” of reported sightings of Mr Andrew and made an appeal for anyone who might have dashcam footage from along Waterworks Road between Dillon Road and Ashgrove Ave between the hours of 3.30am and 6am Sunday to come forward.

“(Regarding) those sightings, nothing has led to any fruitful or progressive information as to the location of Mr Andrew,” Superintendent Christopher Stream said.

“Tomorrow we will be expanding the search area further to the west. “

Earlier today the Australian Defence Force joined the search which has so far focused in and around the Dillon Road area near Mt Coot-tha and the Enoggera Reservoir at The Gap.

The 55-year-old disappeared on Sunday after he drove to Mt Coot-tha in Brisbane’s west without his phone, wallet and shoes.

Mr Andrew was moved from Townsville to Brisbane last month amid conduct concerns.

Superintendent Stream said police had been provided information to suggest Mr Andrew was a keen walker and would walk in the early hours of the morning.

Police helicopters and sonar equipment have been used in the search.

“The terrain has been extremely difficult to cover,” Superintendent Stream said.

“There has been a number of dams as well as the reservoir that has been searched.

“We have used polair as well as sonar but due to the density of the foliage that has proved quite difficult .”

Police continued to search bushland yesterday but said nothing of significance was found.

ADF members are going door-to-door to properties that back onto the 40 kilometre D’Aguilar national park.

Authorities have been searching for the past several days for Mr Andrews. (Nine)

Mr Andrew’s friends and family joined the search effort in recent days which has involved police dives, the dog squad, SES personnel, SEQwater officers and police drones.

A decision about the length and type of search that will continue beyond tomorrow is expected to be made tomorrow afternoon.