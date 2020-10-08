ancient chinese scroll sells for fifty seven million dollars

The two-metre scroll, titled ‘Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback’ is by Ren Renfa, a renowned Chinese artist and government official.

The painting depicts the princes riding horses, together with four attendants. One of the princes is Li Longji, who later became the longest-reigning Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty.

The scroll has been documented in imperial collections and bears a collection of seals, including those of several emperors. In 1922, the ‘Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback’ scroll was transported out of the Forbidden City by Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, after the fall of Qing dynasty.

The artwork was initially estimated to sell between about A$14 million and A$20 million. Many of Ren’s 21 paintings are held in museums or owned by private collectors.