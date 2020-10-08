Amitabh Bachchan, Radhika Apte in the screen adaptation of Shantaram



Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel Shantaram is finally going to be adapted for Apple TV. According to reports in a leading daily, the show will have Charlie Hunnam in the lead and will be directed by Justin Kurzel. The show will also star Radhika Apte and Amitabh Bachchan.

According to unconfirmed reports, Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of crime lord Khader Khan. The show will start shooting in 2021 and will be shot in Dharavi and South Mumbai. A source told the daily, “The makers were keen to roll the project in 2020, but had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. It’s a classic Bombay story, so the local production team has been looking for low-risk areas to shoot. It will be largely filmed outdoors instead of on a set.”

We can’t wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan play a crime lord. The actor is currently hosting the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.