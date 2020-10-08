American Murder killer Chris Watts ‘hates knowing’ documentary is on Netflix

The killer from American Murder is said to be in “anguish” over the Netflix documentary’s existence.

Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife, Shan’ann Watts, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea deal, and is currently serving five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

American Murder: The Family Next Door has been Netflix’s most-viewed title since its release last week.

It has been praised by viewers including Shan’ann’s brother, Frankie Rzucek, who said: “It shows what her life was like before [Chris] came along, and how happy she was with her beautiful family until he cheated and turned into a different person and became that monster.”

According to People, a friend of Watts’ said that “he hates knowing that it’s out there” and “that he will never see it”.

They added: “Just knowing that the documentary is out there has sent Chris to some dark places.”

After killing Shan’ann in their Colorado home, Watts disposed of her body at the site of an oil company where he worked. He then went home and smothered their daughters.