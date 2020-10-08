Amazon festive sale: Amazon to offer up to 75% off on TVs and large appliances during The Great Indian Festival sale – Latest News

Festive season is about to begin and ahead of that e-commerce platforms have started preparing for their next big sale days and cash in on the opportunity. To lure more customers, e-commerce platforms are set to offer best possible discounts and deals across the categories including electronics, home appliances, smartphones and more. Amazon has recently announced the dates for TheGreat Indian Festive sale which is set to start on October 17.

In fact, Amazon has already started revealing deals and discounts across the categories. The company is

teasing up to 75% discount on TV and appliances. In addition to that, the e-commerce platform will also offer an additional 10% discount on HDFC bank debit/credit cards.

Up to 50% discount on

TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more

During the sale, Amazon has listed up to 50% discount on TVs popular brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, OnePlus and others. Along with this, the company will also offer additional benefits with the TVs such extended warranty, free Echo Dot and more.

Discount on refrigerators



Amazon has not revealed the prices of lots of

refrigerators yet, however, during the sale, you can grab the Samsung direct cool refrigerators for as low as Rs 14.200. Additionally, the listing page also confirms EMI starting Rs 666 on refrigerators.

Discount on washing machines, dishwashers and more



During the sale, the e-commerce site will also offer good deals and discounts on

washing machines, dishwashers and other large appliances from brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, IFB and others.