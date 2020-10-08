All about Anushka Sharma’s business empire

Apart from cementing her position as one of the leading ladies in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma is also quite the entrepreneur. The actress made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

In 2013, Anushka Sharma launched her very own production company called Clean Slate Filmz. The actress is the co – founder with her brother Karnesh Ssingh and is extensively involved in every stage of the process be it picking a script or overlooking the end product. The first venture of the company was a thriller drama titled NH10 (2015) that featured Anushka in lead. Currently the company is owning the OTT space with projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbul.

In 2017, the actress launched her very own clothing brand Nush. The brand targets females who are looking for comfortable yet contemporary options in their wardrobe.