75 crypto exchanges have closed down so far in 2020 By Cointelegraph

75 crypto exchanges have closed down so far in 2020
As least 75 crypto exchanges have closed down due hacks, scams or simply disappeared for unknown reasons so far this year.
According to the Crypto Wisser Exchange Graveyard five of the exchanges were labelled as scams, and four including Altsbit, and Nerae, were flagged as being hacked.
