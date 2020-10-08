10 best things to do in Boston this weekend: October 7, 2020

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

Kicking off Thursday night is the 10-day Boston Women’s Film Festival, which like most of the other fall film festivals will be held virtually this year. Interested viewers can buy tickets to single films ($10), a pack of three films ($25), or a festival pass for the full lineup ($85), which includes 14 feature-length movies and five shorts programs. A full list of titles for this year’s festival can be found on the festival website.

Miss Gogo Ya’s one-of-a-kind sushi tacos? The Out Market vendor is temporarily closed at the Fenway food hall, but just launched a pop-up at sibling restaurant O Ya. On Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., diners can order crispy nori sushi tacos, signature maki rolls, bento bowls, sushi, and sashimi, plus sake, wine, beer, and cocktails to go.

The Boston Globe and The Boston Book Festival are joining forces to (virtually) welcome former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg this Friday at 1 p.m. as he discusses his new book, Trust: America’s Best Chance. In a conversation with Globe Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman, Mayor Pete will discuss how faith in our institutions and trust in our fellow citizens is the key to confronting the challenges that face our nation. This virtual event is free, but those interested must RSVP in advance via the Globe website.

In case the cooler temps and changing leaves haven’t convinced you that it’s fall yet, consider a trip to Haley House Bakery Café on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Roxbury cafe will feature a special menu highlighting indigenous growing practices revolving around beans, corn, and squash. Snack on a squash apple pakora, then sample some wines from the eatery’s new wine menu, developed in partnership with The Urban Grape and featuring Black-owned wineries like Longevity Wines.

Adam Sandler is a polarizing actor, but if you’re a fan of the longtime New Hampshire resident’s comedic stylings, you’ll likely enjoy “Hubie Halloween,” Sandler’s new Halloween comedy that debuts on Netflix this week. In the film, Sandler plays Salem resident Hubie Dubois, an overgrown man-child whose obsession with the town’s Halloween celebrations and general do-gooder attitude has made him a laughingstock. When Hubie begins to notice residents disappearing on Halloween night, he’s roundly ignored, so it’s up to him to solve the mystery on his own. Residents will have fun spotting all the local locations in the movie, which was filmed in Beverly, Canton, Chelsea, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Mendon, Milton, Salem, and Tewksbury last fall. The film’s large supporting cast includes Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”), Ray Liotta (“Goodfellas”), Steve Buscemi (“Fargo”), Lowell native Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”), Shaquille O’Neal (“Grown Ups 2”), Rob Schneider (“The Hot Chick”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”).

For the last 15 years, Somerville’s Honk Festival has brought together dozens of activist brass bands to celebrate music and community in Davis Square each fall. In the meantime, the Honk concept has expanded to more than 20 different festivals worldwide, with one edition even held in Antarctica. With the need to make this year’s festival virtual due to the coronavirus, Honk is bringing together musicians from Boston to Benin, Paris to London, Rio to Rome, and at least a dozen other cities for a weekend of music streaming and workshops, including consecutive hours of music on Saturday. You can tune in via Honk Global’s website, as well as the organization’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Saltie Girl has moved into some new digs in the former MET Back Bay space, but there are even more changes coming, starting with a new tasting experience on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Chef Kyle McClelland has created a menu that includes sea urchin, live diver scallops, seared foie gras, butter-poached lobster, Wagyu ribeye, and chocolate tart, with limited seatings available for guests of four in a socially distanced setting. Call 617-267-0691 or e-mail [email protected] to make your reservation.

For its 20th anniversary, the Irish Film Festival is hosting its first-ever drive-in festival, showcasing the best in Irish cinema at the Irish Cultural Center in Canton. The two-night festival, which begins at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, features the U.S. premiere of “The Last Right,” a dramedy starring Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Cox (“Succession”), as well as the New England premiere of “A Bump Along the Way,” a drama starring Bronagh Gallagher (“Pulp Fiction”). Tickets for one night ($50) or both nights ($75) are available on the Irish Film Festival website.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is sponsoring free rides on Bluebikes all day on Saturday, Oct. 10. Using the Bluebikes app, riders can choose the “Adventure Pass” for unlimited two-hour trips from any of the 350-plus Bluebikes stations in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown.

The Wellfleet Oyster Festival moves online this year, and while the main event doesn’t kick off until October 17, you can get a headstart on your shucking skills with a virtual, two-part workshop dedicated to Wellfleet oysters. On Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wellfleet Oysters 101 will feature restaurateur and “oyster sommelier” Patrick McMurray, who will talk about how oysters are grown, what makes Wellfleet oysters special, and how to shuck and serve your own oysters. Oyster Appreciation — part two of the course, held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — will touch on shucking techniques, cooking, plating, serving, and beverage pairing. Sign up for one or both sessions here.