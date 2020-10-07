Your Thursday Briefing

New Zealand stamps out the virus, again

Two months ago, New Zealand was celebrating success in its battle with the coronavirus when a major outbreak in Auckland forced a retreat. Now, after a second round of lockdowns, the country is hoping it has beaten back the virus for good.

On Wednesday, New Zealand moved to lift the last of its restrictions in Auckland. People are no longer required to wear masks in public but must continue to keep records of locations they visit, maintain good hygiene and, if unwell, stay at home and get tested for the virus. The border remains closed to almost all foreign travelers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is facing an election next week, said that there was a 95 percent probability that the country had eliminated local transmission of the virus.

The strategy: Ms. Ardern called it the “go hard and go early” approach, combining lockdown measures with a blitz of testing, contact tracing and quarantining.