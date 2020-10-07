With Bookshop You Can Support Local Bookstores and Still Shop Online

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want the convenience of ordering books online but none of the guilt for not supporting your local book shop, we have the perfect solution: Bookshop.com. You can find your local bookstore on their map, and order reads directly from them online. Otherwise, the sales from your order contribute to an earnings pool that’s evenly distributed among indie bookstores nationwide. How perfect!