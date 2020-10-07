Will Smith Says He Wasn’t Crying In The Famous ‘Entanglements’ Meme

Will Smith’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith spawned one very famous meme — but Will wants people to know that his sad face meme was without tears.

“I’m not sad a lot,” the Hollywood actor says while accepting the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. “I think because I drink so much coffee, I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water. People think I’m crying all the time. I’m not crying. It works out. It was midnight because we were trying to go to the airport in the morning and it was dark. I said reshoot it, but it played out and everybody was like, ‘Poor Will.’ They love themselves some Will.”

