When Rakul Preet Singh shared her love for healthy food

Rakul Preet has always maintained a keen passion for fitness. While the actress goes all out in her workout sessions, she also ensures that she’s eating right all the time.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the actress revealed that contradictory to belief, healthy food is not boring and eating healthy does not mean only having salads. Rakul also stated that eating healthy food makes her happy. The actress revealed that she includes cereals, pulses, vegetables, salads to her diet in a balanced way to ensure she’s getting all the necessary nutrients. Besides this, she makes it a point to include fruits in her daily diet.

However, Rakul does allow herself one cheat day every week keeping her motivated to eating healthily for the remaining six days of the week.