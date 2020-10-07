What to do with your tax cuts, spend or save?

ANALYSIS: At a when our daily lives and the entire world is in such turmoil, is now really a good to lash out and spend up big?

That’s what the government wants you to do and it’s gambling with multi-billion-dollar stakes that a massive cash splash is the golden path to recovery.

“Confidence is key. Hope is key. Optimism is key,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Today this morning, as he tried to convince you to spend his way out of trouble.

The government is handing out thousands of dollars in tax cuts to about 11 million Australians, as much as $2745 a year for those on incomes around $120,000, more than $2000 if you’re on $80,000 and just over $1000 for those on $40,000.

It’s also extended a tax offset for low- and middle-income earners and promised pension bonuses and very generous tax write-offs for businesses.

It’s all cold hard cash which Mr Frydenberg is hoping will slip straight through your fingers and out into the economy, helping our struggling employers and fuelling new jobs.

“As they spend their tax cuts, this will help local businesses to keep their doors open and hire more staff,” the Treasurer says.

And that’s true as far as those on lower incomes are concerned.

The tax savings of those who are struggling to get by and who routinely spend every cent they get are likely to end up as intended.

But in a of upheaval, it’s understandable to want to sandbag your defences.

Is it wise to fritter your tax on luxuries or something new for the home when you don’t know what the next 12 months will bring?

After the last year, nothing would surprise us.

“People are worried and fear is a natural human behaviour,” leading personal finance commentator Effie Zahos says.

She says in normal circumstances she’d advise anyone given such a cash windfall to pay down debt – “that’s a no brainer.”

And new figures from the Reserve Bank suggest the pandemic has driven many people to do just that.

National credit card debt of more than $20 billion is the lowest since 2004.

But Ms Zahos says for the greater good of the country, and for our own good in the long run, we should splash out if we can afford it.

Only then will the economy kick back into gear.

AMP Financial planner Andrew Heaven recommends you take a good hard look at the gift before you hit the shops or indulge in more lockdown-inspired internet shopping.

“Use it or lose it,” he says.

Mr Heaven believes people should pay off debt, be it their credit cards, personal loans or mortgage.

“If you have an offset account, try to build up a buffer in case of trouble ahead,” he says.

He says putting extra into your super fund can bring a multiple benefit by boosting your balance and reducing your tax liability.

However, he says he would not be surprised to see a new surge of record spending on homewares and electronics, as has been enjoyed by the likes of Harvey Norman this year after the first government stimulus and the relaxation of rules around superannuation.

But the ACTU’s Michele O’Neil warns many workers will not have the confidence to spend if they’re not sure they have a secure job.

“There’s no ongoing wage subsidies or support for people beyond those under 35 and that has very big holes in it,” she says of the budget.

It’s a big gamble for the government.

After years of campaigning on budget sobriety, it’s thrown the switch to generosity overdrive.