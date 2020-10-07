What Curtis Stone Wants Foodies to Know About Restaurants During COVID

Despite the obstacles facing business owners, Curtis continues to try and see the positive. His partnership with Wallaby Organic, the Australian-inspired premium yogurt from Danone North America, has partnered with four Australian-inspired restaurants across the country to pay it forward by providing financial support.

At home, Curtis has savored family time with his wife Lindsay Price and their two kids Hudson, 8, and Emerson, 6. And yes, there has been plenty of time to cook new and old favorites at home.

“You do have to see the good in what comes our way, and for me, the city locked up with my kids and family is a real blessing and also spending more time in the kitchen with them,” Curtis shared. “I think the good news is we’re spending lots of time with the people that we care about and we’re able to do that and that’s beautiful and we have to enjoy it while we can.”

For those staying home, Curtis’ HSN cookware may be the perfect addition to your kitchen. See his picks below.