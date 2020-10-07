Week 5 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
12

One could argue that the tight end position is the most frustrating in fantasy football. Others will argue that kicker and defense are harder to predict, but at tight end, the position is always so thin that if you’re trying the streamer strategy, it’s difficult to find an effective starter most weeks. That said, PPR makes it a bit easier to find worthwhile players because there are a handful of TEs that see at least a few more targets per game. Relying on them is easier than relying on the TD-dependent sleepers, so the target-heavy players will rise in our Week 5 fantasy TE PPR rankings.

In truth, there aren’t a lot of high-volume tight ends in the NFL. Those that are tend already to be the top players at the position position, like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. But there are some other PPR sleepers emerging, such as Logan Thomas and Dalton Schultz. They are both being targeted relatively frequently, so they could work their way into the streamer conversation against the Rams and Giants, respectively, in Week 5. These types of guys will be especially useful if you will be without T.J. Hockenson because of his bye.

Unfortunately, one of the top volume TEs in the league, Noah Fant of the Broncos, likely won’t be in action this week against the Patriots after suffering a knee injury on Thursday Night Football against the Jets. He is being deemed week-to-week with the injury, so he might play, but if he can’t go, the ranks will be weakened again. Even if he does suit up, trusting him against the Patriots won’t be easy.

Jonnu Smith (vs. Bills) and Eric Ebron (vs. Eagles) should be back in action after unexpected byes. Ebron has a fantastic matchup, so both are in play as starting TEs in all formats this week. Jordan Akins (vs. Jaguars) is also worth considering because of his matchup, though he’s had three-or-fewer targets in three of four games this year, so even in PPR leagues, you still could be relying on a “touchdown-or-bust” play.

Check back for updates to these TE PPR rankings throughout the week. For individual analysis of key TEs, click here.

Week 5 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1George Kittle, SF vs. MIA
2Travis Kelce, KC vs. LV
3Darren Waller, LV @ KC
4Mark Andrews, BAL vs. CIN
5Zach Ertz, PHI @ PIT
6Tyler Higbee, LAR @ WAS
7Evan Engram, NYG @ DAL
8Jonnu Smith, TEN vs. BUF
9Eric Ebron, PIT vs. PHI
10Hunter Henry, LAC @ NO
11Hayden Hurst, ATL vs. CAR
12Mike Gesicki, MIA @ SF
13Jordan Akins, HOU vs. JAX
14Jared Cook, NO vs. LAC
15Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. NYG
16Logan Thomas, WAS vs. LAR
17Austin Hooper, CLE vs. IND
18Mo Alie-Cox, IND @ CLE
19Greg Olsen, SEA vs. MIN
20Jimmy Graham, CHI vs. TB
21Chris Herndon, NYJ vs. ARZ
22Rob Gronkowski, TB @ CHI
23Drew Sample, CIN @ BAL
24Tyler Eifert, JAX @ HOU
25Dawson Knox, BUF @ TEN
26Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ SEA
27Ian Thomas, CAR @ ATL
28Jack Doyle, IND @ CLE
29Cameron Brate, TB @ CHI
30Taysom Hill, NO vs. LAC
31Dan Arnold, ARI @ NYJ
32Irv Smith Jr., MIN @ SEA

