Watch: Damaging storms roll across Massachusetts

Severe thunderstorms swept across Massachusetts on Wednesday, with lightning and strong winds downing trees and causing widespread power outages.

More than 200,000 customers were without power across the state Wednesday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Here are scenes from the storms and the damage they left behind.

BREAKING: I just took this video of a transformer explosion on Blue Hill Ave in Milton after fierce storm came through. Firefighters are on scene trying to get cars rerouted. A large tree is down on the wires. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/hrfzN6g3Co — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) October 7, 2020

These poor restaurants! First the pandemic, now this. The storm damaged the outdoor dining set-up at the Mad Hatter Restaurant in Weymouth. pic.twitter.com/PXmjlnkShx — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) October 8, 2020

Hang on this shot for a moment, I bet we’ll see a bolt of lightning or two. Spot on @MetMikeWCVB! #WCVBstorm #MAwx pic.twitter.com/aUsw6KZYo0 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 7, 2020

A tree branch fell on a car and brought down a wire on Upton St in #Cambridge . #wcvb pic.twitter.com/VnkzVjmn7o — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) October 7, 2020

Responding reports of trees and wires down all over Town. Please do not go near down wires. @EversourceMA has been notified and the Duxbury Tree dept is responding as well. pic.twitter.com/0OMgDdzCrp — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) October 7, 2020

@WX1BOX @NWSBoston @MA_CoCoRaHS 10/6 5:20 pm. Storm front coming through 4 mi NW Sterling MA. Spotter 20-323 pic.twitter.com/XUoWVfNM0S — Gary Kolanda (@GaryKolanda) October 7, 2020

Lightning bolt flashes over the Charles River as storm moves through #Boston . #wcvb pic.twitter.com/ULNPfYrGPG — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) October 7, 2020

Crazy damage from downed trees in #BeaconHill #Boston following the quick rain / wind storm that just came through. @GoodBoyWally @Heidinb1 pic.twitter.com/7ZZLmKNTPX — Marlena Baldacci (@MarlenaTV) October 7, 2020

Close call! Large maple branch came down just feet from my neighbor’s house. Thankfully no serious damage #WBZ pic.twitter.com/UgTARVYCLG — Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) October 7, 2020

Photos of fallen trees on @MBTA Green Line B and D. Ck https://t.co/QtunAzrQt5 for service info. Ex: Riverside Line, shuttle buses running between Riverside and Kenmore pic.twitter.com/5ZGVZHa2yX — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) October 8, 2020

Several trees down, some on cars, here in Newton from this afternoon’s powerful and quick moving storm. pic.twitter.com/JQAAXSj693 — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) October 7, 2020

Major damage in Lexington after tonight’s storm. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/R9pSHhUjfn — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) October 8, 2020