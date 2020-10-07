Watch: Damaging storms roll across Massachusetts

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Severe thunderstorms swept across Massachusetts on Wednesday, with lightning and strong winds downing trees and causing widespread power outages. 

More than 200,000 customers were without power across the state Wednesday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Here are scenes from the storms and the damage they left behind.

