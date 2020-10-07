Vidya Balan to start shooting for Sherni by end of October

After several actors have started shooting amidst the pandemic, it’s time for Vidya Balan to get back on the set. The actress’ next film is Amit Masurkar’s Sherni where she plays a forest official. Now according to reports in a leading daily, Vidya will start working on Sherni by end of October in Madhya Pradash.

The daily reports that Vidya will shoot in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. It’s a 35-day schedule and the team is excited about kickstarting the shoot. But at the same time, they’re making sure that they take all the precautions and safety measures for the shoot. “A team of five to six members, who will serve as COVID-19 watchdogs, will be present on set every day to ensure that the crew is following all safety norms. Besides the government’s guidelines, the health experts will lay down additional COVID risk-management protocol. These experts are part of a professional agency that has monitored several ad shoots over the past few months. Even as they aim to achieve a zero-incident shoot, the makers have created isolation centres for asymptomatic people, on the recommendation of the experts,” tells a source to the daily. Now let’s hope that the team has a safe shooting schedule and we get to see them soon at the movies.

Vidya Balan shot for a commercial last month amidst the pandemic. She made sure that safety measures were followed strictly. She was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, which had an OTT release due to the lockdown. The actress won rave reviews for her portrayal of the mathematical wizard.