Veolia CEO tells Le Figaro paper that Suez deal still possible By

© . FILE PHOTO: Antoine Frerot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia SA, attends a signing ceremony with EDF at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte
PARIS () – Antoine Frerot, the chairman and chief executive of French utility Veolia (PA:), told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday that a deal with its bid target Suez (PA:) was still possible.
“We can arrive at an agreement with Suez,” Frerot told the paper, adding he thought another two or three months of talks could result in a deal being reached with Suez.
Veolia has already secured 30% of the capital of its rival Suez and stands ready to launch an offer on the remainder of the shares but the month-long battle appears far from over as the target strongly reaffirmed its refusal to yield.
