U.S. Seeks to Draw Down Its Troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by Early 2021

But Mr. Trump often takes to Twitter to announce policy, frequently to the surprise of those involved. The president has forecast troop withdrawals, for instance, even without apprising the Pentagon, as he did with Syria in 2018 in a move that prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The senior U.S. military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal assessments, raised questions about the timing of the conflicting comments on troop cuts in Afghanistan from Mr. Trump and his adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, which came shortly before the vice-presidential debate started.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Brien forecast a reduction to 2,500 service members from the 4,500 that officials had estimated would remain in Afghanistan by November. That number, administration officials calculated, would give the president the opportunity to try to tell voters that he had wound down America’s longest war. But such a drawdown is likely to be contingent on the outcome of the election.

“When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan,” Mr. O’Brien said during an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “As of today, there are under 5,000, and that will go to 2,500 by early next year.”

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee, also does not favor a significant troop presence in the country. But should he win office, his administration is likely to conduct a review of Afghanistan policy.