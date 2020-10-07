Tyra Banks Just Confirmed a Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works

Twenty years after the original, fans might be getting a Coyote Ugly sequel.

Tyra Banks, who starred as Zoe in the New York-set film from 2000, revealed that she’s been in talks for a Coyote Ugly 2 film or a full-on TV series reboot.

Banks shared the news on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, saying, “I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back.”

The Dancing With the Stars host and executive producer explained that she’s planning to chat with actress Maria Bello, who portrayed Lil, about the details.

“We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them,” Banks said. “Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

The 46-year-old reflected on how she landed the job to begin with, by recalling how she aced her audition.