Trump, U.K. Universities, Germany’s Far-Right: Your Wednesday Briefing

Four more Trump administration officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Stephen Miller, a key adviser. Top military leaders have also gone into quarantine, mostly in their homes, after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the virus after attending a White House reception with Mr. Trump 10 days ago, where people sat close together and without masks.

Joe Biden: In an address from the swing state of Pennsylvania, the former vice president on Tuesday delivered an impassioned call for national unity.

Vice-presidential debate: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off tonight at a debate in Salt Lake City. The candidates will sit 12 feet apart, in front of an audience wearing mandatory face masks. Mr. Pence objected to the use of plexiglass dividers separating the candidates, claiming they were unnecessary.