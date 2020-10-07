Travis Scott Offers To Pay Tuition For 5 HBCU Students

Travis Scott extended his generosity to his fans on Twitter today. During a series of tweets while interacting with fans, Travis pledged to pay the tuition of five HBCU students.

It actually all started with a fan reaching out to Travis asking if LaFlame could buy him some new Apple AirPods because he lost his.

Travis simply replied: “I got u where I send u sum at.”

From there, it seemed the floodgates opened for fans in need looking for an early Thanksgiving.

One fan got real bold with his request.

“Yo travis i misplaced my house and i don’t know where i left it, you tryna hook me up?” someone else asked. While Travis was a little less friendly with that one, he did get serious about his donation to education.

Travis tweeted that he wanted to take care of tuition for five college students in their first semester.

“I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!!” he tweeted, before specifying that the students have to be enrolled at HBCUs.

Travis even gave a little background to why he may have been motivated to specifically help out HBCU students.

“My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild.”

We’re sure Travis is getting blown up now but if he follows through, he just may be a goat in the making.

