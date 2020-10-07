Tory Lanez’s ‘Daystar’ Album Flops – Sells Just 36k!!

Tory Lanez’s Daystar album was a flop on the Billboard charts — selling just 36,000 equivalent copies.

Daystar is his lowest ever selling album.

According to Billboard, of that figure, 34,000 are from SEA units (equaling 47.7 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs), 2,000 from album sales, and a negligible figure from TEA units.

Recently Megan Thee Stallion, who he allegedly shot in both her week weeks back, took to SNL to take a hard line against violence against Black women.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women… because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” Meg said. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men,” she proclaimed.