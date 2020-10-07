Tory Lanez’s ‘Daystar’ Album Flops – Sells Just 36k!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tory Lanez’s Daystar album was a flop on the Billboard charts — selling just 36,000 equivalent copies.

Daystar is his lowest ever selling album.

According to Billboard, of that figure, 34,000 are from SEA units (equaling 47.7 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs), 2,000 from album sales, and a negligible figure from TEA units.

