Titans’ matchup vs. Bills in jeopardy after positive tests

The Tennessee Titans were expected to reopen their practice facility after two consecutive days of negative coronavirus tests. That plan has since changed as two more members within the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Tennessee’s Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills now is in jeopardy, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The Titans’ Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers already was moved to Week 7 following the team’s outbreak. Moving another game could make their schedule significantly more difficult.
The NFL and NFL Players Association currently are investigating whether or not the club broke any of the league’s health and safety protocols. If the league finds the Titans guilty, they could receive hefty fines and/or loss of a draft pick, as the league has outlined numerous times in order to stress the importance of following health and safety protocols.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90