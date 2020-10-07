Titans broke protocols with workout at high school?

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently launched an investigation into whether or not the Tennessee Titans violated the league’s mandated health and safety protocols. If they did, they could be hit hard with fines and/or loss of draft picks, among other things.

A group of Titans players reportedly gathered for a workout at Montgomery Bell Academy on Sept. 30 despite an NFL directive not to hold such get-togethers while the team’s practice facility was closed because of a coronavirus outbreak, according to Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180.

Students at the private high school saw a large group of adult football players they identified as members of the Titans organization working out on the school’s field during classes in the middle of the day. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly attended.

National reports surfaced this week that the NFL’s investigation into the Titans has focused on linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who was the first person within the organization to test positive, and a lack of mask usage, among other things.

With additional cases reported on Wednesday, the Titans now have had 20 members within their organization test positive for the virus.

Tennessee’s Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills is now in jeopardy just a few days after their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back to Week 7. While forfeiting games has been discussed, NFL.com’s Judy Battista reports no such thing has been discussed in the Titans situation.